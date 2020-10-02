Notre Dame president tests positive for Covid-19 nearly a week after attending SCOTUS announcement with no mask

(CNN) The president of Notre Dame has tested positive for Covid-19 nearly a week after he attended a White House event where he was spotted without a mask.

Fr. John Jenkins tested positive and is now isolated with mild symptoms, according to a message from the school sent to members of the Campus Community Friday afternoon.

"During self-quarantine this week, University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, CSC, learned that a colleague with whom he has been in regular contact tested positive for COVID-19. Fr Jenkins was tested and found to be positive for COVID-19 too. As a result, he is entering an extended period of isolation as indicated by University medical personnel and county health officials," the message said.

"My symptoms are mild and I will continue work from home," Jenkins said in the press release. "The positive test is a good reminder for me and perhaps for all of how vigilant we need to be.

Notre Dame University President John Jenkins speaks in South Bend, Ind, on April 15, 2014.

The University declined to make further comment.

