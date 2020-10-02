3 more Los Angeles police officers charged with falsifying gang information

(CNN) Three Los Angeles police officers are facing charges for allegedly falsifying records and misidentifying people they had stopped as gang members.

Officer Rene Braga is charged with filing a false police report and preparing false documentary evidence, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said in a Friday news release. Officers Raul Uribe and Julio Garcia each face one count of preparing false documentary evidence, the release said.

"In all three cases, the defendants are accused of writing on the card that a person admitted to being a gang member even though body-worn camera video showed the defendants either never asked the individuals about their gang membership or the individuals denied gang membership if they were asked," the news release said.

Information from the interview cards was used to wrongly enter individuals into a gang database, the release said.

