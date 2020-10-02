A North Carolina man overdosed in police custody. He was alone and crying out for help before collapsing

(CNN) Harold Easter was seizing on the floor of a police interrogation room for about seven minutes before officers found him, a video released by police shows. Three days later, he was dead.

Easter, 41, ingested a large amount of cocaine as he was being pulled over by police for drug and traffic charges in Charlotte, North Carolina, on January 23, police say, but he was not given medical assistance right away.

On Thursday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released 17 video clips, including body camera and surveillance footage from the police precinct that provide new details about Easter's arrest as well as the moments before and after he collapsed at the police station.

"You think I want to die?" Easter is heard on the video as he grips the edge of a table, shaking.

The surveillance videos show Easter was inside an interview room for about 45 minutes after his arrest. During that time, Easter was left alone several times. At some point, a person briefly walks inside the room and gives him a cup of water, minutes after Easter had yelled that he needed water.

Read More