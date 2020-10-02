College Common App will no longer ask students about disciplinary records because of the question's impact on students of color

(CNN) The Common Application is removing a question asking applicants to report whether they've been cited for a disciplinary violation in high school after their research found that the answer disproportionately impacted students of color, particularly Black students.

The non-profit organization, which serves more than 900 colleges and universities, eliminated the question after learning that students who disclose school disciplinary records are less likely to submit their college applications, Common App announced in a news release Wednesday.

Black applicants are twice as likely than their White peers to answer yes to the disciplinary violation question, and students who answer yes -- predominantly students of color -- are more likely not to complete the application, according to Common App.

"When the racial injustices were laid bare this summer with the murder of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, we really expedited our efforts to change the application process by thinking about the reckoning around race and equality in America," Jenny Rickard, president and chief executive officer of Common App, told CNN. "We want to make the admissions process more equitable."

Black students are more likely to answer yes to the discipline question.

The eliminated question, which has been on the application for 14 years, asked students "Have you ever been found responsible for a disciplinary violation at any educational institution you have attended from the 9th grade (or the international equivalent) forward, whether related to academic misconduct or behavioral misconduct, that resulted in a disciplinary act?"

Read More