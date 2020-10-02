Two of the largest fires in California's history are now fully contained, but others still threaten lives

(CNN) Two of the largest fires in California's history are now fully contained, but firefighters are still battling two other blazes that have scorched more than 100,000 acres.

More than two thousand firefighters have been relentlessly battling the blazes in Northern California for the past week. Only 5% of the Glass Fire is contained, while the Zogg fire is now 39% under control, Cal Fire said.

Wine country decimated

The wildfires have also decimated California's wine valley.

The Glass Fire has scorched Sonoma and Napa counties, destroying over 500 structures, according to Cal Fire. Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin expressed her concerns over the vineyards affected by the blaze.

"The fruit on the vines are going to be left to rot," Gorin said. "They are smoke-tainted."

The fire has also destroyed dozens of homes and businesses in Sonoma County and Napa County. And thousands of residents are under evacuation orders as their homes are in the danger zone.

"Fire activity is expected to increase as the red flag warning takes effect across the region," according to Cal Fire.

Record high temperatures and northwest winds are making things worse for the firefighters who are battling the blaze.

The heat advisory is creating challenging conditions for those on the frontlines of this fire, Sonoma County officials said on Thursday. The red flag warning for the area will remain in effect until Saturday morning.

The Zogg Fire.

But, in Southern California, fire officials say the Bobcat Fire is slowing down.

"The Bobcat Fire, after three weeks of hard work, is winding down. There are just a few areas left with interior fire activity," according to US Forest Service officials. The fire burned a nearly 115 thousand-acre swath across the Angeles National Forest and is 75% contained.

Drought conditions

The forecast for the next few days and into next week will not provide much relief.

High heat is expected in Southern California, including Los Angeles and San Diego on Friday. And strong winds along with the heat and dry conditions will make for elevated fire conditions, according to CNN's meteorologist Rob Shackelford.

Temperatures will get better going into next week. But, with no rain forecast for much of the western half of the country, little to no relief is expected over the next seven days, Shackelford said.

Currently 76% of the West is under drought conditions, and no rainfall is expected until the end of next week, according to Shackelford.

This year, over 8,100 wildfires have burned nearly four million acres, according to Cal Fire. Nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated across the state and 30 people have died.

And just to put it in perspective, five of the top 20 largest fires in California's history have burned this year.