London (CNN) Prince Harry has described his "awakening" to the existence of systemic racism, saying "the world that we know has been created by White people for White people."

Harry said he has only recently recognized the full extent of racism in everyday life, telling the UK's Evening Standard newspaper: "I've had an awakening as such of my own, because I wasn't aware of so many of the issues and so many of the problems within the UK, but also globally as well. I thought I did but I didn't."

"When you go into a shop with your children and you only see White dolls, do you even think, 'that's weird, there is not a Black doll there?'" Harry said.

"I use that as just one example of where we as White people don't always have the awareness of what it must be like for someone else of a different colored skin, of a Black skin, to be in the same situation as we are, where the world that we know has been created by White people for White people," he added.