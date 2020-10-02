London (CNN) Businessman and TV host Zef Eisenberg has died while attempting to break a British land speed record at an airfield in the UK, police have confirmed.

The founder of health supplement firm Maximuscle, Eisenberg was driving a Porsche 911 Turbo S car at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire, northern England, when he lost control of the vehicle.

The 47-year-old had been involved in several previous high-speed drives and set dozens of speed records on bikes, cars and quad bikes, national governing body UK Motorsport said after his death.

North Yorkshire Police said on Friday that they were called to the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m. the previous day.

"The incident occurred during a British Land Speed record attempt and the driver, 47 year-old Zef Eisenberg tragically died at the scene," police said.

