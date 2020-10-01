(CNN) A Roman Catholic diocese in suburban New York became the largest American diocese to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday after being named in more than 200 sexual abuse lawsuits.

The Diocese of Rockville Centre on Long Island could not afford to litigate so many cases, Bishop John Oliver Barres said in a video posted to the diocese's website.

Its finances had become depleted after compensating about 320 survivors of clergy sexual abuse since 2017 as part of an Independent Reconciliation and Compensation program, he added.

"What became clear was that the diocese was not going to be able to continue to carry out its spiritual, charitable and educational missions if it were to continue to shoulder the increasingly heavy burden of litigation expenses associated with these cases," Barres said in the video, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic added to the "severe" financial burden.

Barres said that the diocese's ministries would continue, and that the filing would not affect employee wages or benefit programs. Parishes and schools are separate legal entities and expected to operate as normal.

