Man charged with fraud after seeking PPP funding for companies he named after 'Game of Thrones' characters

(CNN) A man was charged with fraud after he sought out more than $6 million in PPP loans for companies named after "Game of Thrones" characters.

Tristan Bishop Pan, 38, of Garner, North Carolina, is facing charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and engaging in unlawful monetary transactions, according to the Department of Justice and an indictment, which was unsealed on Tuesday.

Pan submitted fraudulent PPP applications for 14 companies throughout 2020, including for companies called Khaleesi LLC, Night's Watch LLC and White Walker LLC, the indictment alleges.

To support the applications, the indictment says Pan made untrue statement about the companies' employees and expenses -- complete with fake documents and falsified tax filings.

The final amount Pan sought was just over $6.1 million, and he received more than $1.7 million in benefits, according to the indictment.

