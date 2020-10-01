Mountain lion cub rescued from California wildfire

(CNN) An orphaned mountain lion cub is recovering from burn injuries after being rescued from California's Zogg Fire.

The cub is believed to be only three or four weeks old and was found by a firefighter in Shasta County Sunday, the Oakland Zoo said.

The cub was taken to the zoo after being transferred to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which is overwhelmed with creatures displaced by the state's unprecedented fires.

A mountain lion cub is being cared for at the Oakland Zoo after being rescued from a wildfire in California.

"It's a miracle that he's alive," said Erin Harrison of the Oakland Zoo.

Wildlife biologist Pete Figura works for the Department of Fish and Wildlife. He was tasked with taking the cub from Redding to the Oakland Zoo.

