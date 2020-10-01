A Connecticut man's Halloween display features real-life horrors: The coronavirus and Black lives lost

(CNN) While Americans decorate their homes with ghosts and goblins this Halloween, a Connecticut man has decided to put up a much scarier scene.

Matt Warshauer erected a multipaneled Halloween display in front of his home Saturday featuring the victims of real-life terrors -- those killed by Covid-19 and Black Americans killed by police.

"These two issues to me are the key cultural/political challenges that are facing our nation," Warshauer told CNN.

For 17 years, Warshauer has used the spooky season to create over-the-top statement-making displays to address social and political subjects from hauntingly new perspectives.

His first political display was for Halloween 2003, in response to the Iraq War, and it has become a tradition for his family ever since. In 2017, he created a display he named "The Trumpian Ship of State" in reaction to the 2016 presidential election.

