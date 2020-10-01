Colorado governor pardons people convicted of possession of up to an ounce of marijuana

(CNN) People who have been convicted of possession of one ounce or less of marijuana in Colorado are being pardoned by Gov. Jared Polis.

Polis signed an executive order on Thursday issuing the pardons, according to a news release from the governor's office.

"We are finally cleaning up some of the inequities of the past by pardoning 2,732 convictions for Coloradans who simply had an ounce of marijuana or less.

It's ridiculous how being written up for smoking a joint in the 1970's has followed some Coloradans throughout their lives and gotten in the way of their success," Polis said.

"Today we are taking this step toward creating a more just system and breaking down barriers to help transform people's lives as well as coming to terms with one aspect of the past, failed policy of marijuana prohibition."

Read More