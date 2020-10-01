Alabama's governor apologizes to Sarah Collins Rudolph, survivor of the 1963 Birmingham church bombing

(CNN) After lawyers requested an apology and financial reparations for a survivor of the 1963 Birmingham church bombing, Alabama's governor has somewhat obliged: offering a formal apology, while proposing further discussions as the woman seeks restitution.

Sarah Collins Rudolph's lawyers pressed Gov. Kay Ivey earlier this month to offer her a formal apology and restitution for the losses Collins Rudolph suffered as a result of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing , including the loss of her sister and her vision in one eye.

Wednesday, Ivey responded, calling the bombing on September 15, 1963, "one of the darkest days in Alabama's history."

"Thankfully, the violence that unfolded on that fateful Sunday morning -- and other incidents during this difficult chapter of American history -- resulted in many positive changes that have been beneficial to our national story during the years and decades that followed," Ivey wrote, going on to condemn the "racist, segregationist" rhetoric used by some state leaders at the time.

She continued, formally apologizing for the incident: "Moreover, there should be no question that Ms. Collins Rudolph and the families of those who perished -- including Ms. Collins Rudolph's sister, Addie Mae, as well as Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson, and Carole Denise McNair -- suffered an egregious injustice that has yielded pain and suffering over the ensuing decades. For that, they most certainly deserve a sincere, heartfelt apology -- an apology that I extend today without hesitation or reservation."

