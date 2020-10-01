Amy Coney Barrett Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of US Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
Personal
Birth date: January 28, 1972
Birth place: New Orleans, Louisiana
Birth name: Amy Vivian Coney
Father: Michael Coney, attorney
Mother: Linda Coney
Marriage: Jesse Barrett (1999-present)
Children: Emma, Vivian, Tess, John Peter, Liam, Juliet, Benjamin
Education: Rhodes College, B.A., 1994, graduated magna cum laude; Notre Dame Law School, J.D., 1997, graduated summa cum laude
Religion: Roman Catholic
Other Facts
Has been a member of the conservative Federalist Society and is an elected member of The American Law Institute.
Associated with a Christian group called People of Praise, though Barrett has not spoken publicly about her relationship to the religious community.
Two of her children are adopted from Haiti.
Timeline
1997-1998 - Law clerk to Judge Laurence Silberman of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
1998-1999 - Serves as law clerk to Associate Justice Antonin Scalia for the Supreme Court of the United States.
1999-2001 - Works for the law firm Miller, Cassidy, Larroca & Lewin (later merged with Baker Botts LLP) in Washington, DC.
2001-2002 - Adjunct faculty member, then John M. Olin Fellow at The George Washington University Law School.
2002-2017 - Professor at the University of Notre Dame Law School.
May 8, 2017 - President Donald Trump nominates Barrett to the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.
October 31, 2017 - Confirmed for judgeship by the Senate. Receives her commission on November 2, 2017.
September 26, 2020 - Trump announces Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court, to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.