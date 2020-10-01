Rebels from Syria recruited to fight in conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, source says

(CNN) Further evidence is emerging of rebels from Syria being recruited to fight as mercenaries in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

CNN spoke to a Syrian national who has been signed up to travel from northern Syria to Azerbaijan. The man, who declined to provide his real name, said he was living in the Afrin area of northern Syria but was originally from Damascus.

He said he belonged to a faction of the rebel Syrian National Army, which is backed by Turkey. Its leader had asked those prepared to go to Azerbaijan to register. "I voluntarily did that and 90% of my unit signed up," he told CNN via WhatsApp. "They told us that they will give us $1,500 a month.

"Our contracts are for three months, and every month we will be getting paid by the unit commander," he said, adding that he didn't know who was funding the operation.

The fighter contacted by CNN said volunteers were gathering in the Hawar Kilis area near the Syria-Turkey border awaiting transportation. The crossing is controlled by a faction of the Syrian National Army.

Read More