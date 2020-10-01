The CDC is investigating multistate salmonella outbreaks tied to pet hedgehogs and bearded dragons

(CNN) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health officials in several states are investigating a multistate salmonella outbreak tied to pet bearded dragons and hedgehogs.

The outbreaks of different strains of salmonella have caused approximately a dozen hospitalizations that investigators have linked back to contact with animals.

Thirty-two people in 17 state have been infected with the Salmonella Typhimurium strain, and 16 of 23 ill people reported contact with a hedgehog, the CDC said . Five people were hospitalized, but there have been no reported deaths, according to the CDC. The outbreak strain was identified in samples collected from a hedgehog in the home of one of the infected people.

A Salmonella outbreak has been tied to pet bearded dragons.

Thirteen people from eight states have been infected with the Salmonella Muenster strain. Seven people have been hospitalized with five ill people being children under the age of five, but there have been no deaths reported, the CDC said . Ten of 13 ill people reported contact with a bearded dragon, according to the CDC.

The CDC was able to identify the outbreak strain from a sample collected from a bearded dragon and its environment at the home of an ill person in Virginia.

Read More