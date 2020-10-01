CNN 10 - October 2, 2020

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news
October 2, 2020
BLURBS
1. Name the person whom U.S. President Donald Trump nominated to fill a new vacancy on the Supreme Court, though she must first be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
2. The dogs featured on Monday's show were being tested at Helsinki Airport in Finland for their ability to do what?
3. Name three of the six subjects that were planned for the first U.S. presidential debate between incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden.
4. What role did news anchor Chris Wallace play in the first presidential debate, which was held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio?
5. A conservationist in Maine is seeing success in his efforts to repopulate Eastern Egg Rock with what type of bird?
6. Name the non-partisan organization that has set the rules for U.S. presidential and vice presidential debates since 1987.
7. Over what body of water, which is bordered by Turkey and Russia, was a U.S. Navy flight when it was recently "buzzed" by a Russian fighter jet?
8. Arnaud Jerald, who was featured on Thursday's show, has set two world records in what extreme sport?
9. Despite some positive signs for the U.S. economy, what major industry recently said it plans to cut 32,000 jobs amid its continued struggles with the coronavirus pandemic?
10. In what Middle Eastern city is an experiment beginning in December to test an electrically powered road that could charge vehicle batteries as they pass over it?
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Thank you for using CNN 10