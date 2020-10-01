Restless sleepers know that the bedtime struggle is real. They’ve tried everything from meditation apps to white noise machines in their efforts to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. But could the trick to better sleep lie with your blanket choice? Those who swear by weighted blankets think so.

Weighted blanket benefits

True to the name, these are heavy blankets (usually from 10 to 25 pounds total) filled with pellets that help distribute weight evenly across your body while you sleep. The thought is that this weight mimics the pressure of being held, which helps release anxiety to let you fall asleep faster. Some studies, including a 2015 one in the Journal of Sleep Medicine and Disorders, back this up. The research found that weighted blankets did in fact provide a “beneficial calming effect” for those experiencing insomnia.

While they’ve been gaining popularity recently, weighted blankets have been around for a few decades now in the occupational therapy field, where they’ve been used as aids for children on the autism spectrum. They’re even the basis for products such as Thundershirts, which help your pup stay calm during thunderstorms, fireworks shows or other anxiety-inducing events.

What to know before you buy

There are a few things you’ll want to consider if you’re shopping for a weighted blanket of your own. First, you’ll want to make sure you find a blanket made from a material that’s comfortable for you, whether it’s a soft plush, lightweight cotton or cooling bamboo. You should also be on the lookout for a weighted blanket that’s about 10% of your body weight. If you’re planning on sharing your blanket with a partner, aim for a blanket that’s between 20 and 30 pounds.

Another major factor is cost, as these blankets usually don’t come cheap. We’ve gathered up some of the most popular weighted blankets on the market at a range of price points, though the price of each blanket is largely based on the size and weight you’re going for. While we’ll be showing you mainly 15-pound blankets, most of these options are available in weights ranging from 5 to 25 pounds.

Best weighted blankets for adults

Gravity Blanket, 20 Pounds ($189; gravityblankets.com)

Gravity Blanket PHOTO: Gravity Blanket

This well-known blanket has the awards to back up its claims, from being named one of Time’s Best Inventions of 2018 to one of Mattress Advisor’s Top-Rated Weight Blankets of 2019. It comes in two colors, and the luxurious-looking gridded stitching isn’t just for aesthetic purposes. It also ensures the fine-grade beads get distributed evenly throughout the blanket. It’s one of the more expensive options, but CNN Underscored readers get a sweet deal with 10% off sitewide if you use the codes CNN10 or UNDERSCORED10.

YnM Weighted Blanket, 15 Pounds ($69.90; amazon.com)

YnM Weighted Blanket PHOTO: Amazon

This 100% cotton weighted blanket is one of the more affordable options on our list, but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice quality. With a 4.6-star rating from over 21,000 reviews, this blanket has been tested by customers and comes out on top. It comes in a ton of fun colors and patterns, plus it’s versatile, since the blanket can be used along with a duvet cover or on its own.

Best cooling weighted blankets

YnM Cooling Weighted Blanket, 20 Pounds ($73.90; amazon.com)

YnM Cooling Weighted Blanket PHOTO: Amazon

This cooling weighted blanket is a summer-friendly version of our pick above. It’s made from a super-soft 300-count bamboo viscose material, which aims to not only help with breathability and moisture-wicking but is also an anti-allergy and antibacterial material. All in all, it helps to keep you drier and cooler while you stay cozy.

Weighted Idea Cooling Weighted Blanket, 15 Pounds ($49.90; amazon.com)

Weighted Idea Cooling Weighted Blanket PHOTO: Amazon

This blanket comes in a lot of different weights, sizes and colors, giving you the option to pick up one for everyone in the family. Which is something you just might want to do — at under $50, it’s also one of the least expensive options on our list. It’s made from 100% cotton fabric, making it a comfortable and breathable option.

Tranquility Cool-to-the-Touch Weighted Blanket, 15 Pounds ($39.97; walmart.com)

Tranquility Cool-to-the-Touch Weighted Blanket, 15 Pounds PHOTO: Walmart

We’ve tried this cooling weighted blanket out ourselves, and let us just say: wow. After years of wrestling with getting too hot under our seasonal weighted blankets, this one held up to its claim of being significantly cooler to sleep under. On one side of this blanket is truly cool-to-the-touch material, with the other side being an ultra-soft plush. It’s available as a 20-pound version as well.

Best weighted blankets for anxiety

Quility Adult Weighted Blanket, 20 Pounds ($84.74, originally $89.70; amazon.com)

Quility Adult Weighted Blanket PHOTO: Amazon

If you prioritize keeping cozy, and if you want your weighted blanket to really feel like a hug, this option from Quility comes with a super-soft plush duvet cover that you can put on or take off the blanket. From warm summer afternoon naps to a chilly movie night, you won’t have to deal with buying an additional duvet cover with this purchase.

Tranquility Weighted Blanket, 12 Pounds ($49; target.com)

Tranquility Weighted Blanket PHOTO: Target

One of the more affordable blankets on the list, we’ve used the Tranquility blanket ourselves and we love it. It’s super soft and cozy, and it provides just the right amount of comforting pressure. Plus, its simple, quilted design can match any decor.

Luna Weighted Blanket, 15 Pounds ($64.99, originally $109.99; amazon.com)

Luna Weighted Blanket PHOTO: Amazon

This 400-thread-count lightweight blanket is hypoallergenic and made from a natural, sustainable cotton that’s free from any harmful chemicals. It’s filled with medical-grade glass beads — which are more durable and comfortable than plastic beads — that evenly weigh down your blanket. It comes with a 365-night money-back guarantee, so if you decide a weighted blanket isn’t for you, you can send it back for a full refund. But you probably won’t want to — this blanket has a 4.7-star rating from over 8,300 reviewers.

Amy Garden 7 Layers Weighted Blanket, 15 Pounds ($55.90; amazon.com)

Amy Garden 7 Layers Weighted Blanket PHOTO: Amazon

This blanket option comes in a bunch of fun color options, like orange, sky blue and blackish green. The colors make it a perfect option for kids, and it actually comes in a 5-pound option perfect for a child. One reviewer writes, “Highly recommended for those parents struggling to get little ones to stay in their beds. Side note, my daughter had been a sleeping teeth grinder and that now too has also stopped completely. It was getting really bad and now it’s not even an issue!”

Best weighted blankets for kids

YnM Kids Weighted Blanket and Duvet Covers, 5 Pounds ($45.90; amazon.com)

YnM Kids Weighted Blanket and Duvet Covers PHOTO: Amazon

This lighter weighted blanket from YnM is perfect for kids and even comes with two interchangeable, washable duvet covers. One cover is soft and cozy to keep your kids warm on cold nights and the other is made from cooling materials to ensure they don’t wake up sweaty when summer rolls around.

ZonLi Kids Weighted Blanket, 5 Pounds ($39.99; amazon.com)

ZonLi Kids Weighted Blanket PHOTO: Amazon

Another 5-pound option for kids, this ZonLi weighted blanket will help your little one calm down at the end of a long day. It has small squares that distribute the glass beads inside evenly, so there aren’t any heavy spots. Plus, it has a 4.6-star rating from over 11,800 reviews, so you know your children will love it.