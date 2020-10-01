Today, you’ll find a deal on an ergonomic desk, discounts on beauty products from Urban Outfitters, and savings on Carbon38 activewear. All that and more, below.

Babbel PHOTO: Babbel

Why not spend your extra time indoors learning a new language? It’s more feasible than ever right now, thanks to Babbel’s Fall Sale. Choose from more than a dozen languages, such as French, Spanish, Portuguese or Italian, then save 50% off or more on the online course. This offer lasts through October 7, but there’s no time like the present to become bilingual.

Eureka ergonomic desk PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re working from home and have yet to invest in an ergonomic desk, check out this deal on one from Eureka. Amazon has marked down this desk in various sizes for just one day, so you can add one to your home starting at just $128.99.

Urban Outfitters PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

You may know Urban Outfitters for its vast selection apparel that’s on the cutting edge of cool, but the retailer also offers a wide selection of beauty products that have achieved cult-favorite status. And for a limited time, all beauty and makeup at the store is 30% off, so you can shop brands like Mario Badescu, Benefit Cosmetics, Ouai, Anastasia Beverly Hills and more for less.

JBL Live 650BTNC PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re in the market for over-ear headphones but have no interest in spending a fortune, this pair is the one to get. The JBL Live 650BTNC is our budget pick for best over-ear headphones, and right now, they’re down to the lowest price we’ve seen in about nine months at Amazon. With top-notch sound and three color options, they’re sure bet.

Carbon38 PHOTO: Carbon38

If a cute set gets you pumped for your workout, look no further than the trendy activewear at Carbon38. The shop is known for its trendy activewear and stylish loungewear, and right now, a selection of the retailer’s stock is 30% off in time for a new season. Use code FALL30 to score the discount on your new fits at checkout.

More deals to shop

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.