So you might not have gotten around to mastering French, Japanese or Icelandic at the beginning of lockdown, and that’s fine — it’s been a year. But just in case you’re finding some additional motivation, language-learning app Babbel is offering 50% or more off its courses from October 1 to October 7.

The deal unlocks each of the 13 languages available for native English-speakers on the app: Italian, German, French, Spanish, Russian, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Turkish, Danish, Swedish, Indonesian, Norweigian and Dutch. Best for new speakers or those looking to brush up on some conversational skills, Babbel uses programs that are built by language pros and voiced by native speakers. Basically, you’re getting the language that’s used everyday, not hearing just one accent, and not learning the textbook phrases people don’t actually use in real life. Plus, you can use the app on both your smartphone or on your computer if you prefer a browser-based experience.

Some languages are, admittedly, more popular than others: German, French and Spanish are among the best the app offers — but with one deal granting access to each language, you can focus on one and dabble with others. Just program the amount of time you want to spend on the app each day, and then let the course do the rest.

