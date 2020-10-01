(CNN) A 22-year-old woman died of severe injuries in India after being allegedly gang raped on Tuesday, according to authorities -- the same day another 19-year-old woman died from a separate gang rape incident, prompting nationwide outrage and growing protests.

Both women, from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, were Dalits -- the lowest-ranked in India's caste-based hierarchy, according to the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of India's main opposition party. Dalits, who were referred to as "untouchables" in the past, still experience severe discrimination in India.

The 22-year-old woman's family told police in a statement that she didn't return home, in the city of Balrampur, until late Tuesday night; when they tried to call her, they couldn't reach her.

"Some time later the woman came home in a rickshaw and had a tube attached to her arm which is typically used to administer glucose, she seemed to be in a bad state so the family took her to the hospital but she died on the way," said Dev Ranjan Verma, Superintendent of Police in Balrampur, on Wednesday.

Two men have been arrested for alleged rape and murder, Verma said. The woman's family has been given 600,000 rupees (about $8,165), and has been assured that the police and district would provide any assistance necessary, Verma added.

