A Pennsylvania mom and her daughter pleaded guilty to killing five family members

(CNN) A Pennsylvania woman and her daughter are expected to spend the rest of their lives in prison after pleading guilty Monday to killing five of their relatives last year, according to the Buck's County District Attorney's office.

Shana Decree, 47, and her daughter Dominique Decree, 21, plead guilty but mentally ill to five counts of first-degree murder and one count of criminal conspiracy, according to the district attorney's office. They will serve five consecutive life sentences and avoid the death penalty as part of a plea deal.

The women killed two of Shana's children, Naa'Irah Smith, 25 and Damon Decree Jr., 13, as well as Shana's sister, Jamilla Campbell, 42, and her 9-year-old twin daughters Imani and Erika Allen, according to prosecutors. The murders took place between February 23 and 25 in an apartment all seven people shared in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, according to the district attorney's office.

John Fioravanti Jr., Dominque's lawyer, told CNN that this was a troubling case from the beginning.

"She was very remorseful and pleasant to deal with," Fioravanti Jr. said of Dominique. "It's very troubling for me. One of the hardest cases I've ever had and I've been doing this a long time."

