Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée are going to be parents soon

By Allen Kim, CNN

Updated 12:18 PM ET, Wed September 30, 2020

Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews are expecting their first child.
(CNN)Patrick Mahomes will soon be a dad.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and fiancée Brittany Matthews made the announcement on social media with an image of them holding up an ultrasound.
ESPN analyst apologizes to Patrick Mahomes' mom during Monday Night Football
2020 has been a good year for Mahomes. He led the Chiefs to the franchise's first Super Bowl victory in five decades with a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, and he was awarded Super Bowl MVP for his play.
In the offseason, the Chiefs awarded him with the richest contract in NFL history. Mahomes signed a 10-year extension reportedly worth $450 million, bringing the total potential value of his contract to as much as $503 million.
    On the day that Mahomes received his Super Bowl championship ring, Mahomes and Matthews got engaged.
    The Chiefs are off to a hot start with an undefeated 3-0 record.