Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée are going to be parents soon

(CNN) Patrick Mahomes will soon be a dad.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and fiancée Brittany Matthews made the announcement on social media with an image of them holding up an ultrasound.

2020 has been a good year for Mahomes. He led the Chiefs to the franchise's first Super Bowl victory in five decades with a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, and he was awarded Super Bowl MVP for his play.

In the offseason, the Chiefs awarded him with the richest contract in NFL history . Mahomes signed a 10-year extension reportedly worth $450 million, bringing the total potential value of his contract to as much as $503 million.

On the day that Mahomes received his Super Bowl championship ring, Mahomes and Matthews got engaged.

Read More