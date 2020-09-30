Tractor runs over and kills woman sleeping on California beach

(CNN) A woman sleeping on a beach in Oceanside, California, has died after being run over by a piece of construction equipment, police told CNN.

The driver of a Caterpillar wheel loader was removing pipes from a dredging project at about 10 a.m. on Monday morning when he felt a bump, according to Oceanside Police Department Spokesman Tom Bussey.

Bussey said the driver turned around and realized he had run over the woman.

Police taped off a triangular area around the tractor, which weighs about 50,000 pounds, while they investigated.

A surfer told CNN affiliate KGTV that he saw the woman hours before the accident.

Read More