A Louisville woman is suing the city and two officers alleging she was shot with a rubber bullet while peacefully protesting

(CNN) A 24-year-old woman is suing the city of Louisville, Kentucky, and two of its police officers after allegedly getting shot in the face with a rubber bullet while peacefully protesting in May.

Shannyn White was out on May 29, protesting the killings of Black Americans, such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, at the hands of police, according to the lawsuit, which was filed Monday.

The officers in the lawsuit are not named. The Louisville Metro Police Department declined to comment on the lawsuit and its allegations.

The lawsuit says White was standing unarmed with about 20 other people while videotaping the protesters' chants on her cell phone when "suddenly, with no warning and for no legitimate reason," Louisville officers fired projectiles at the group.

