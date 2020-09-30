Obituary honors Charlie, the golden retriever that loved everything except stairs. He really hated stairs.

(CNN) Charlie the golden retriever was "the best boy" and a huge part of Sallie Gregory Hammett's family since he was an 8-week-old puppy.

Hammett was devastated when Charlie died earlier this month after a five-month battle with lymphoma cancer. He was 7.

After a few days of crying, she decided to write Charlie's obituary to help sort through her feelings.

"I also just wanted to have somewhere to remember all of his little quirks and the weird things about him," she told CNN.

I wrote my dog an obituary because of course I did. He was the best boy. pic.twitter.com/FKmqeivtq9 — Sallie Hammett (@SallieGHammett) September 22, 2020

Hammett thought about having the obituary published in her local paper, but it was pretty expensive.

