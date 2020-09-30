Heiress sentenced to nearly seven years in Nxivm case, more than recommended sentence

(CNN) Clare Bronfman, heiress to the Seagram liquor fortune, was sentenced to 81 months in prison Wednesday -- more than the 60-month sentence prosecutors had recommended.

CNN has reached out to attorneys for Bronfman for comment on the sentence.

Bronfman, 41, is the first member of Nxivm, a company that marketed self-improvement programs, to be sentenced in the federal case that resulted in the cult-like group's founder Keith Raniere being convicted of sex trafficking, racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child and human trafficking charges.

She was seen entering federal court in Brooklyn wearing a dark floral mask and clutching the hand of one of her attorneys.

Bronfman was one of five co-conspirators indicted on racketeering charges in connection with Raniere's case, but her sentence was in connection with two charges she pleaded guilty to in April 2019 which included conspiracy to conceal and harbor people who were not in the US legally for financial gain, as well as fraudulent use of identification. Bronfman has spent the last two years in home confinement.

Read More