Man charged with attempted murder after attacking two Los Angeles police officers

(CNN) A 29-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly entered the Harbor Police Station in San Pedro, California over the weekend and attacked two officers, authorities announced Tuesday.

The suspect, who is accused of grabbing an officer's gun and assaulting him with it, was charged with two counts each of attempted murder on a peace officer and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. He was also charged with one felony count each of second-degree robbery, evading and resisting an officer.

Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $2.2 million, the DA's office said. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum life sentence in state prison.

CNN has reached out to the DA's office to see if the suspect has retained an attorney.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. PT on Saturday after the officer, who was working on desk operations, attempted to offer assistance to the suspect, who had walked into the station's lobby, LAPD Chief Michel Moore told reporters in the early hours of Sunday morning.

