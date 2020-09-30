North Carolina college student, seemingly otherwise healthy, dies of Covid-19 complications

(CNN) A college student and former high school basketball player has died from Covid-19, highlighting the virus's danger even toward the young and healthy.

Chad Dorrill, a 19-year-old sophomore at Appalachian State University in North Carolina, died this week after complications from Covid-19, according to the university . He was diagnosed with the virus earlier in September.

Dorrill lived off campus, and all of his classes were online. The university did not say how he contracted the virus.

"When he began feeling unwell earlier this month, his mother encouraged him to come home, quarantine, and be tested for COVID-19," Sheri Everts, chancellor of App State, said in an announcement to the university community.

"After testing positive for COVID-19 in his home county, he followed isolation procedures and was cleared by his doctor to return to Boone."

