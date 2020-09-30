(CNN) After a five-month battle with leukemia, the first known person to be cured of HIV has died of cancer, according to the International AIDS Society.

Timothy Ray Brown, also known as "the Berlin patient," was 54.

Brown was considered cured of his HIV infection in 2008. In the year prior, Brown received a bone marrow transplant in Berlin, Germany, to treat a separate disease he had been diagnosed with: acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The bone marrow he received came from a donor whose genes carried a rare mutation that made the donor naturally resistant to HIV, known as CCR5-delta 32, which was transferred on to Brown.

Brown remained HIV free -- but for the past six months he had been living with a recurrence of the leukemia that had entered his spine and brain, according to the International AIDS Society (IAS).

