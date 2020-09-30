(CNN) Doctors should pay more attention to women's menstrual cycles and treat them as an additional vital sign to assess a patient's health, researchers have said, after a new study found a link between irregular periods and a greater risk of early death.

A team of mostly US-based researchers found that women who reported always having irregular menstrual cycles experienced higher mortality rates than women who reported very regular cycles in the same age ranges. The study took into account other potentially influential factors, such as age, weight, lifestyle, contraceptives and family medical history.

The study assessed 79,505 women with no history of cardiovascular disease, cancer or diabetes. The women reported the usual length and regularity of their menstrual cycles at three different points: between the ages of 14 to 17, 18 to 22, and 29 to 46 years. The researchers kept track of their health over a 24-year period.

"This study is a real step forward in closing the data gap that exists in women's health. It raises many interesting research questions and areas of future study," Dr. Jacqueline Maybin, a senior research fellow and consultant gynecologist at the University of Edinburgh's MRC Centre for Reproductive Health, told the Science Media Centre in London.

"These data will encourage future interrogation of menstrual symptoms and pathologies as an indicator of long-term health outcomes and may provide an early opportunity to implement preventative strategies to improve women's health across the lifespan," said Maybin, who wasn't involved in the research.

