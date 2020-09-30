Good news for fashionistas: Kate Spade is having a Surprise Sale with up to 75% off select items just in time for fall.

The selection of discounted products includes everything from handbags and wallets to apparel and tech accessories. And naturally, it’s perfect time for early birds to get a head start on holiday shopping. But even if you’re just shopping to treat yourself to a new look for a new season, the prices here can’t be beat.

The Surprise Sale lasts through October 6, and don’t forget, all purchases are final sale, so you should be sure before you buy. To help you decide, we’ve sifted and scrolled through to round up our top picks, below.

Karissa Nylon Quilted Large Backpack ($109, originally $329; surprise.katespade.com)

Karissa Nylon Quilted Large Backpack PHOTO: Kate Spade

A fashionable alternative to the traditional backpack, this pick has a quilted exterior with leather trim detail. There are three pockets for storage and the bag measures 14.1 inches tall, 11.5 inches wide, and 5.8 inches deep for ultimate storage.

Staci Small Satchel ($119, originally $359; surprise.katespade.com)

Staci Small Satchel PHOTO: Kate Spade

This satchel is made of saffiano leather and provides two different carry options: a handle, which drops 4 inches, or a longer straps so you can wear it as a crossbody bag. There are also interior side pockets for quick access to your phone and other necessities.

Arya Packable Backpack ($79, originally $279; surprise.katespade.com)

Arya Packable Backpack PHOTO: Kate Spade

For ultimate convenience, this backpack folds into a small pouch when it comes time to store it away. It’s made of a nylon fabric and features two pockets for storage. Plus, we like the bright pink exterior for a bold pop of color.

Lawton Way Rose ($89, originally $299; surprise.katespade.com)

Lawton Way Rose PHOTO: Kate Spade

A simple-but-elegant choice, the Lawton Way Rose will hold everything you need easy access to in a day. The smooth leather tote features a 9-inch handle drop and a detachable bow detail.

Adel Laptop Bag ($129, originally $329; surprise.katespade.com)

Adel Laptop Bag PHOTO: Kate Spade

We love the look of this leather laptop bag — and we love its interior pockets even more. You get the functionality of a purse (and even an exterior pouch for your phone) in a bag that will fit a 15-inch laptop.

Chester Street Dessi ($79, originally $229; surprise.katespade.com)

Chester Street Dessi PHOTO: Kate Spade

This leather crossbody bag is slim, functional and the perfect color for fall. The fringe zipper detail adds a trendy touch, and there’s room inside to carry your phone, wallet, glasses and other small accessories.

Eva City Plaid Small Bucket ($109, originally $329; surprise.katespade.com)

Eva City Plaid Small Bucket PHOTO: Kate Spade

Another crossbody option, this bucket bag boasts an exterior pattern that’s perfect for every season. It’s made of refined grain leather, features a drawstring closure and has two strap length options.

Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet ($49, originally $149; surprise.katespade.com)

Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet PHOTO: Kate Spade

With muted tones on the outside and a burst of color on the inside, this wallet has a snap closure that opens up 12 card slots, an ID window and four slip pockets. There’s even a back zip pocket for change.

Jackson Colorblock Large Continental Wallet ($69, originally $229; surprise.katespade.com)



Jackson Colorblock Large Continental Wallet PHOTO: Kate Spade

This is a pebbled leather continental wallet featuring a zip around closure. There are 12 card slots, one coin compartment, a center divider, two internal slip pockets and one external slip pocket. The colors available are neutral tones that are sure to match most outfits and bags.

Bay Street Lacey ($69, originally $198; surprise.katespade.com)

Bay Street Lacey PHOTO: Kate Spade

Another continental style wallet, this option features a zipper change pocket, as well as two billfolds and 12 card slots. The pairing of the dune and black leather hues makes for an especially chic look.

Wilson Road Kaden ($59, originally $179; surprise.katespade.com)

Wilson Road Kaden PHOTO: Kate Spade

This pick is made of a durable woven nylon as opposed to leather. Designed for ultimate functionality, there are 10 card slots, a bill slot, a slip pocket, a zip pocket and even a passport pocket. Basically, you’ll be able to carry everything you need.

Cameron Slim Cardholder ($25, originally $69; surprise.katespade.com)

Cameron Slim Cardholder PHOTO: Kate Spade

Sometimes, smaller is better, and this compact cardholder is perfect for those occasions. There are six card slots, as well as a center slip pocket. Plus, both of the color options make this slim option an eye-catching choice.

Metal Petal Drop Earrings ($21, originally $99; surprise.katespade.com)

Metal Petal Drop Earrings PHOTO: Kate Spade

These gold earrings pair well with any outfit for a sleek look. Simple and elegant, you’re sure to get compliments.

Ring & Stripe Resin iPhone 11 Pro Case ($39, originally $60; surprise.katespade.com)

Ring & Stripe Resin iPhone 11 Pro Case PHOTO: Kate Spade

This case is protective and stylish. The blue hue stripes are a subtle pop of color, and the case even comes with an attachable phone ring for a comfortable grip. It’s also on sale for the same price for the iPhone 11.

Kate Spade New York x Minnie Mouse Comic, iPhone SE, 7 & 8 Case ($29, originally $40; surprise.katespade.com)

Kate Spade New York x Minnie Mouse Comic, iPhone SE, 7 & 8 Case PHOTO: Kate Spade

This case pairs the always fabulous Kate Spade aesthetic with the Minnie Mouse cartoon you know and love, giving your phone a vintage vibe while keeping it bright, fun, and whimsical.

Denim Jacket ($75, originally $249; surprise.katespade.com)

Denim Jacket PHOTO: Kate Spade

Denim jackets are a fall wardrobe staple. This classic wash will work well with sweaters and T-shirts, so you’re sure to look stylish on both warm and cool days.

Ladies Packable Jacket ($89, originally $199; surprise.katespade.com)

Ladies Packable Jacket PHOTO: Kate Spade

This jacket packs up into a small pouch so you can easily store it or throw it in your bag in case it gets chilly. The navy color is classic, and the cinched waist gives the jacket a flattering and fitted look.

Lana Flats ($79, originally $179; surprise.katespade.com)

Lana Flats PHOTO: Kate Spade

These slip on gold flats add the perfect amount of shimmer to your outfit. The light gold tone pairs well with jeans, skirts and dresses for a chic upgrade from your regular flat shoe.

Hole Punch Spade 10mm Spade Hinge Bangle ($25, originally $79; surprise.katespade.com)

Hole Punch Spade 10mm Spade Hinge Bangle PHOTO: Kate Spade

This blush-toned bangle is a simple and elegant bracelet that you can pair with a wrist-full of others or wear on its own. Though it looks like marble, it’s actually plated metal with an enamel fill, and it features a hinge closure so you can put it on and take it off with ease.

Daisy Toss Flutter Sleeve Dress ($99, originally $359; surprise.katespade.com)

Daisy Toss Flutter Sleeve Dress PHOTO: Kate Spade

We like this versatile dress because it’s perfect for fall, spring and summer. It has a center front slit detail with a button and loop closure, and the floral print will make you stand out.

For more great Kate Spade deals, check out CNN Coupons.