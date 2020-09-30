The techtober train is still running, with a current stop at the Google Launch Night In Event. That means new Pixel phones, a Chromecast and a Nest speaker.

We’re expecting Google to finally tell us more about the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, the company teased the forthcoming phones alongside the affordable Pixel 4a, which, back in August, we called the best affordable Android phone. The 4a 5G should be a similar device that adds in support for 5G networks (Sub6 and mmWave standards).

The Pixel 5 is a bit unknown, although if leakers are to be believed it should fall squarely in the upper mid-range spectrum with 5G support. It will also succeed the now-discontinued Pixel 4 and 4XL. Both phones performed well last year, but a high-price and some funky-ness to the face unlocking technology bogged them down a bit. We expect Google to fix that pricing problem and opt for a more mid-range handset.

Alongside phone news, Google will be showing some love and attention to Chromecast and Nest.

Get comfy, get cozy and get ready for Google’s Launch Night In to kick off at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST. And, yes, we’re just as confused as to why “Night In” is a daytime event.

PHOTO: Google

Google’s latest smart speaker is now official — and it’s only $99.

Nest Audio puts the focus on high-end audio and expanding your Nest ecosystem. That means it works with Nest Mini, the Google Home, Google Home Max and Nest Hub screens.

This is the successor to the original Google Home, and the company claims it delivers 50% more bass and 75% more volume compared to that device. Powering the audio ecosystem is a 19mm tweeter for higher frequency sound and a 75mm mid-woofer to bring the bass. We’ve only seen a demonstration via this streamed event, so we will report back on sound quality once we go hands-on.

Nest Audio is made from recycled material and features a cloth finish all around. On the front side, you’ll find four LED dots that comprise the screen, which is used to measure volume and let you know when the Assistant is listening. It appears to be a tall, rounded speaker and is larger than a Nest Mini and the Google Home. It will also come in four shades: Sage, Sand, Sky and Charcoal.

Nest Audio lands on October 5 for $99 and is up for preorder now.

PHOTO: Google

Google is finally giving the Chromecast the update we’ve been waiting for. The new Chromecast with Google TV keeps the dongle-like design and finally has a remote.

It’s up for order right now for $49.99 in three fun colors: Snow, Sunrise and Sky.

The design with this updated Chromecast keeps the product’s heritage. It’s a circular piece of soft plastic with an HDMI cable sticking out. The Sunrise variant, which truthfully is a grapefruit shade of pink, is a flattened oval (small enough to fit in the palm of our hand) with the HDMI cord sticking out. Google includes the cable and a wall plug in the box. They also don’t recommend giving the Chromecast power from your TV, so it seems it needs more power.

Arguably the big story is in the second half of the name: Google TV. It’s not a relaunch of Google’s legacy service, but rather a rebranding of Android TV. It’s launching first on this Chromecast and there’s a chance it will arrive on other devices running Android TV. (We’re very keen on finding out if our luxury TV pick, Sony’s A8H, will receive an update from Android TV to Google TV.)

The interface is set up with different tabs and aims to give you easy access to content. Along with deep integration with Google’s services, the Google Assistant is front and center with a search tab — you can type searches in or use your voice with the remote. Yes, the Chromecast finally comes with a remote. It has a circular D-Pad up top with a microphone built-in for easy Google Assistant support. There’s a dedicated Assistant button that you need to press to ask for content. You can, of course, ask non TV-related questions and queries as well. There are dedicated buttons for YouTube and Netflix, along with classic control buttons. You also get dedicated volume keys on the right side.

And you guessed it: YouTube TV is integrated here as well. There’s an entire Live TV section that acts as a live guide. It’s shaping up to be a really nice interface for cord-cutters. You can even browse by movies, TV shows, apps and a full library of content — all from one device. The Chromecast supports Stadia — Google’s cloud gaming service — directly on this device (you’ll just need a gaming controller).

The expected apps are here as well: Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, AT&T TV, Sling, YouTube TV, YouTube and countless others.