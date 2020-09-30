The techtober train is still running, with a current stop at the Google Launch Night In Event. That means new Pixel phones, a Chromecast and a Nest speaker.

We’re expecting Google to finally tell us more about the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, the company teased the forthcoming phones alongside the affordable Pixel 4a, which, back in August, we called the best affordable Android phone. The 4a 5G should be a similar device that adds in support for 5G networks (Sub6 and mmWave standards).

The Pixel 5 is a bit unknown, although if leakers are to be believed it should fall squarely in the upper mid-range spectrum with 5G support. It will also succeed the now-discontinued Pixel 4 and 4XL. Both phones performed well last year, but a high-price and some funky-ness to the face unlocking technology bogged them down a bit. We expect Google to fix that pricing problem and opt for a more mid-range handset.

Alongside phone news, Google will be showing some love and attention to Chromecast and Nest.

Get comfy, get cozy and get ready for Google’s Launch Night In to kick off at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST. And, yes, we’re just as confused as to why “Night In” is a daytime event.