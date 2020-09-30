Today, you’ll find a deal on a refurbished Roomba, discounts on Larq self-cleaning water bottles, and savings on home decor from Houzz. All that and more, below.
iRobot Roomba 980
Take vacuuming off your to-do list for good when you snag this one-day offer on a refurbished iRobot Roomba 980. This Wi-Fi-connected robotic vacuum, now just $299.99 at Woot!, uses a patented AeroForce 3-Stage Cleaning System with tangle-free Multi-Surface Brushes and Power-Lifting Suction to suck in embedded dirt, debris, and pet hair, so your floors are sparkling clean without you having to lift a finger.
Houzz
Houzz is a one-stop shop for all your home decor needs, and right now, the retailer is marking down tons of items via its Anniversary Sale, now through October 7. Shop bedroom furniture, lighting, rugs, vanities and more, plus a wide selection of upgrades that are especially for the fall season.
Kate Spade
Surprise! Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale is on now, with up to 75% off a range of stylish handbags, wallets, jewelry, apparel, accessories and more. Just take note: All sales are final, so you’ll want to be sure before you buy. Luckily, this sale lasts through October 6, so you have some time to contemplate your purchase.
Larq
If your reusable water bottle is one of those things you dread cleaning, load up on Larq bottles, on sale for one day only at Amazon. These self-cleaning bottles use non-toxic mercury-free UV-C LED technology to purify water and clean the inner surfaces of the bottle, all at the touch of a button (or automatically every two hours). Not to mention, double-wall vacuum insulation and stainless steel construction keep your drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours.
AuraGlow
Here’s a sale to make you smile. Amazon is discounting AuraGlow teeth whitening products for one day only. Pick up this kit, which uses LED light to get your pearly whites even brighter, for under $30, while a gel syringe refill pack is just $16.45.
More deals to shop
- Whipping up smoothies is a cinch with this on-sale Blendtec blender from Woot!
- Amp up your at-home workouts with discounted Stamina equipment, like rowers and a power tower.
- Tackle any home project with this 86-piece Craftsman Drill Bit Set, just $24.99 for one day.
- Join Tarte’s Foundation Celebration, and score 50% off the cosmetics brand’s foundations and tinted moisturizers (30% off for non-members) with code BDAY.
- Forever-wears for the whole family from Boden are up to 40% off.
- A pair of open-box Microsoft Surface Pro 4 tablets are on sale for one day at Woot!
- Tons of toys are 50% off at the Melissa & Doug outlet, so you can start stocking up for the holidays extra early.
- Wake up and smell the deals at Macy’s, where a range of coffee machines and espresso makers are on sale now.
- Buy three Funko Pop! figures at GameStop, and get one free. Looking at you, Baby Yoda.
For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.