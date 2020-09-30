Today, you’ll find a deal on a refurbished Roomba, discounts on Larq self-cleaning water bottles, and savings on home decor from Houzz. All that and more, below.

iRobot Roomba 980 PHOTO: iRobot

Take vacuuming off your to-do list for good when you snag this one-day offer on a refurbished iRobot Roomba 980. This Wi-Fi-connected robotic vacuum, now just $299.99 at Woot!, uses a patented AeroForce 3-Stage Cleaning System with tangle-free Multi-Surface Brushes and Power-Lifting Suction to suck in embedded dirt, debris, and pet hair, so your floors are sparkling clean without you having to lift a finger.

Houzz PHOTO: Houzz

Houzz is a one-stop shop for all your home decor needs, and right now, the retailer is marking down tons of items via its Anniversary Sale, now through October 7. Shop bedroom furniture, lighting, rugs, vanities and more, plus a wide selection of upgrades that are especially for the fall season.

Kate Spade PHOTO: Kate Spade

Surprise! Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale is on now, with up to 75% off a range of stylish handbags, wallets, jewelry, apparel, accessories and more. Just take note: All sales are final, so you’ll want to be sure before you buy. Luckily, this sale lasts through October 6, so you have some time to contemplate your purchase.

Larq PHOTO: Amazon

If your reusable water bottle is one of those things you dread cleaning, load up on Larq bottles, on sale for one day only at Amazon. These self-cleaning bottles use non-toxic mercury-free UV-C LED technology to purify water and clean the inner surfaces of the bottle, all at the touch of a button (or automatically every two hours). Not to mention, double-wall vacuum insulation and stainless steel construction keep your drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours.

AuraGlow PHOTO: AuraGlow

Here’s a sale to make you smile. Amazon is discounting AuraGlow teeth whitening products for one day only. Pick up this kit, which uses LED light to get your pearly whites even brighter, for under $30, while a gel syringe refill pack is just $16.45.

More deals to shop

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.