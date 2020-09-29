This was adapted from the September 30 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) It's showtime.

The first, hotly anticipated debate between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden is only hours away. It's one of the President's last chances to turn around a campaign in which he is currently trailing, just five weeks before the vote. To help you decipher the tells for who won and what it means, Meanwhile in America has put together a pregame viewing guide -- read it below:



The first 40 minutes

This is the first of three presidential debates. Expect to see the biggest audience and the greatest pressure coalesce in the first 40 minutes on Tuesday -- opinions will form early about candidates, before viewers start drifting off and the contenders get mired in squabbling. A strong start for Biden, who wants to reassure voters he's fit and ready to serve, could be a crucial campaign development.

Provoker-in-chief

