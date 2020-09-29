2 NFL teams are suspending in-person activities in first Covid-19 disruption of the season

(CNN) Three Tennessee Titans players have tested positive for Covid-19, forcing that NFL team and the Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, to suspend in-person activities.

The Titans tests came back Tuesday morning confirming three players and five staff members were positive for the virus, according to a joint news release from the NFL and the players union. The Vikings have not announced any positive cases.

"The Titans will suspend in-person club activities starting today. Likewise, the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities," the release said.

"Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration."

The Vikings released a statement confirming that the team has had no positive tests following Sunday's game and that its facilities would be closed, per NFL safety standards.

