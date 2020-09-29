Tampa Bay Lightning win the NHL's Stanley Cup

(CNN) The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to win the National Hockey League's 2019-2020 championship.

The Lightning won by a score of 2-0 in an empty Rogers Place arena in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Brayden Point and Blake Coleman each scored for Tampa Bay, and Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy held the Stars scoreless in a stellar performance.

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate following the series-winning 2-0 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game Six of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on September 28, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, who scored 10 goals in the postseason, was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player throughout the playoffs.

This is the Lightning's second Stanley Cup win in franchise history with the first coming in the 2003-2004 season.

Read More