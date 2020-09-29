Medical school class writes own Hippocratic Oath acknowledging racism, Covid-19 deaths and the killing of Breonna Taylor

(CNN) A group of students at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine started a new tradition by creating a more inclusive Hippocratic oath to acknowledge racism, the coronavirus pandemic and the killing of Breonna Taylor.

The symbolic white coat ceremony marks the beginning of an academic journey for students in medical programs across the country -- it's a time when students accept their white medical coats and recite an oath vowing to be fair and ethical as they begin their medical education.

As part of their orientation, first-year medical students were challenged by Chenits Pettigrew, the medical school's associate dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and assistant dean for Student Affairs, to create a new class oath that acknowledged "their ever-evolving responsibilities as physicians," Patrick McMahon, executive director of Communications at Pitt told CNN.

"We start our medical journey amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and a national civil rights movement reinvigorated by the killings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery," the oath begins. "We honor the 700,000+ lives lost to COVID-19, despite the sacrifices of health care workers."

The oath continues to highlight health care disparities and racial injustice, but it doesn't just focus on current events alone.

