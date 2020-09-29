A man accused of driving into protesters is arrested for illegal firearms and setting up 'training camp' at family vineyard

(CNN) A California man who allegedly drove his truck into a peaceful protest was arrested and charged with a federal crime.

Police said Benjamin Jong Ren Hung, 28, of San Marino, intentionally drove his truck into a crowd of protesters in Pasadena on May 31. The crowd scattered and no injuries were reported.

Hung was arrested the same day, and when police searched his truck, they found a loaded semiautomatic handgun, high-capacity magazines loaded with ammunition, an 18-inch machete, $3,200 in cash, a long metal pipe and a megaphone, according to the affidavit filed with the initial complaint.

Police say they found these weapons and items in Hung's truck.

He allegedly acquired the firearm from a friend who purchased it for him in Oregon and then transported it to California, police said. The friend falsely stated that he was the transferee of the gun and Hung kept the firearm at his home in San Marino before bringing it to the demonstration, they added.

Police said Hung also allegedly purchased at least three additional firearms in Oregon, transported them to California in March and was gathering other weapons and tactical gear with plans to use his family's vineyard as a training camp to "prepare to engage in civil disorders."

