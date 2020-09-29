ESPN analyst apologizes to Patrick Mahomes' mom during Monday Night Football

(CNN) No one has your back like mom does.

Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi, sure did during Monday Night Football when an ESPN analyst kept calling the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback "Pat" and not "Patrick."

To make things crystal clear, Randi tweeted her frustration during Kansas City's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

"If this announcer doesn't stop calling my son Pat.. ugh i may scream," she wrote on Twitter.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick took the heat and even apologized on air during the fourth quarter, according to ESPN

