Emergency 911 dispatch outages reported at multiple police departments across the country

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office in Hennepin County , Minnesota, told CNN they were not sure whether their 911 outage was related to the Microsoft issue.

The New York Police Department told CNN that while their 911 services had no reported outages, they did experience issues with Microsoft accounts.

UPDATE: The 911 system is back up and working again. The nationwide outage has been fixed. https://t.co/WXaLXVcUdz — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) September 29, 2020

According to an internal memo shared by a senior NYPD official, department employees were not able to log into Microsoft email accounts from department desktops, but could still access email accounts through iPhones and iPads.

According the memo, which was sent out to all members of the department around 8:15 p.m., "the problem is due to a worldwide Microsoft issue," and that "Microsoft engineers are currently investigating."

It is unclear if the 911 problems and outages were related and the source of the 911 outages has not yet been identified.