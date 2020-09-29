California firefighter finishes 60-hour shift and then rushes to help save his girlfriend's parents' home

(CNN) Firefighter Grant Newnom was driving home after a 60-hour shift with the San Jose Fire Department when his girlfriend, Elise Jones, called to tell him a wildfire was threatening her parents' home.

She was having Sunday dinner with her parents, John and Ardys Jones, at their house in Santa Rosa when they got the order to evacuate, Newnom said.

They were playing board games and cards when "all their phones went off at the exact same time," he said.

"They looked outside and they could actually see the glow," Newnom said.

