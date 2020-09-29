A boy sent his Baby Yoda doll to Oregon firefighters. Now they take it on their calls

(CNN) When 5-year-old Carver learned about the wildfires ravaging his home state of Oregon, he told his grandmother Sasha Tinning he wanted to do something to help the heroes on the front lines.

So, when Tinning heard about a local donation drive for firefighters in Molalla and Colton, Oregon, she took Carver shopping to buy groceries and other items they thought the firefighters might need.

While at the store, Carver's eyes fixed on something in the toy aisle -- a Baby Yoda doll.

Carver knew the firefighters would need the Baby Yoda more than he did.

For those not familiar with "The Force," Baby Yoda -- or "The Child" -- is a character from the Star Wars Disney+ original series "The Mandalorian." He is an infant member of the same alien species as Yoda. The character took over the internet last year with its big ears and adorable doe eyes.

Carver had a feeling the firefighters would need the doll more than he did, so he sent it off in a care package along with a note.

