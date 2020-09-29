Hiker dies at Arethusa Falls, the third fatal accident at New Hampshire state parks reported within a week

(CNN) A man died while hiking a trail in a New Hampshire state park Saturday, making for the third hiking/climbing-related fatality within a week, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game department.

The unidentified man was hiking at Arethusa Falls on Saturday when he went ahead of his friends to the top of the falls, which have an average height of 70 feet, according to a news release from the department. When the friends caught up, they found their friend's body. They hiked to an area that had cellphone reception and promptly called 911, the release said.

The death was one of three reported between September 20 through the 26, according to the department.

