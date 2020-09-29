Veteran environmental broadcaster Attenborough found the fossil during a family vacation to Malta in the late 1960s, Kensington Palace said, and gave it to George last week.

The tooth, which once belonged to a megalodon , is believed to be about 23 million years old.

The gift raised questions in the Mediterranean nation, prompting Maltese Culture Minister Jose Herrera to say that the tooth should be in a local museum and promising to "set the ball rolling" on getting it back.

But the government poured cold water on the plan Tuesday.

