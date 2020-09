Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reaches out to help former NBA player Delonte West, according to reports

(CNN) Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told ESPN that he picked up former NBA star Delonte West at a Dallas gas station Monday and is working with West's family and friends in an attempt to get the 37-year-old's life back on track.

According to TMZ , Cuban has been attempting to get in contact with West after a photo emerged on social media of him panhandling at an intersection in Dallas last week.

CNN has not been able to independently verify the photo.

Mark Cuban and Dallas Mavericks were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN whilst CNN's attempts to reach West's family have so far been unsuccessful.

West played for a number of NBA teams, including the Dallas Mavericks.

West's travails -- which include bizarre behavior, money woes, a 2009 run-in with the law and a 2008 diagnosis of bipolar disorder that West later questioned -- have been well-documented since he joined the NBA in 2004.

