Amnesty International halts India operations after 'freezing' of its bank account

New Delhi (CNN) Amnesty International has halted its operations in India after the "complete freezing" of its bank accounts by the Indian government, the not-for-profit human rights organization said in a statement Tuesday.

Staff have been laid off, and campaign and research work in the region paused, the statement said.

Amnesty called it the "latest (move) in the incessant witch-hunt of human rights organizations" by the Indian government over "unfounded and motivated allegations."

CNN has reached out to the Indian Home Ministry and the Enforcement Directorate, a financial investigation agency under the country's finance ministry, for comment.

"This is an egregious and shameful act by the Indian Government, which forces us to cease the crucial human rights work of Amnesty International India for now," said Julie Verhaar, Acting Secretary General of Amnesty International, in the statement.

